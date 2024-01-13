Cento giorni di aggressione israeliana a Gaza, manifestazioni pro-Palestina in tutto il mondo

Alla vigilia del centesimo giorno di aggressione israeliana a Gaza dopo l’operazione di Hamas, “Tempesta di al Quds”, numerose manifestazioni di sostegno ai palestinesi si sono svolte e si stanno svolgendo in tutto il mondo. Dalla Malesia all’Inghilterra, dalla Germania alla Francia. Dall'Italia all'Austria, all'Irlanda fino in Australia, alle Filippine.

Le manifestazioni fanno parte di una “giornata di azione globale per la Palestina” e chiedono la fine dello spargimento di sangue che ha ucciso 23.843 persone e ferito più di 60.317, secondo i funzionari sanitari palestinesi.

Washington

A huge march for Palestine in Dublin, Ireland, chanting for Gaza and demanding an immediate ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/cPRdrB1pUk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Sidney

Thousands took part in the global day of action for Palestine today in Sydney, Australia calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/FaXECOK4RV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Londra

Breaking: British police estimate the number of protesters in London at the start of the demonstrations to be over 100,000. pic.twitter.com/m09jEhSTak — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Monaco di Baviera

Demonstration in support of Gaza in Munich, Germany, demanding justice for Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/DEAbxFgyMt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Svezia

Global Day of Action demonstration in Sweden supporting Palestine and calling for justice. pic.twitter.com/IRI7rQtT9Y — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Copenaghen

Protesters chanting for Palestine and Gaza in Copenhagen, Denmark pic.twitter.com/NZuJSOWmPS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Indonesia

Global Day of Action in Indonesia, expressing support for Palestinian rights and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ZO79yjr4wm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Marsiglia

Filippine

Tokio

Demonstration in Tokyo, Japan, in support of Palestine and Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cfqi4AvfYZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Germania

Protests in support of Gaza and Palestinian rights were held in a city in Germany. pic.twitter.com/rCatH4fIMP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Londra

Jewish groups participated in the Global Day of Action demonstration in London. pic.twitter.com/2qyQTDHoXo — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 13, 2024

Dublino