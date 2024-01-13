  1. Home
Cento giorni di aggressione israeliana a Gaza, manifestazioni pro-Palestina in tutto il mondo

  • La Redazione de l'AntiDiplomatico
  • 300
Cento giorni di aggressione israeliana a Gaza, manifestazioni pro-Palestina in tutto il mondo

Alla vigilia del centesimo giorno di aggressione israeliana a Gaza dopo l’operazione di Hamas, “Tempesta di al Quds”, numerose manifestazioni di sostegno ai palestinesi si sono svolte e si stanno svolgendo in tutto il mondo. Dalla Malesia all’Inghilterra, dalla Germania alla Francia. Dall'Italia all'Austria, all'Irlanda fino in Australia, alle Filippine.

Le manifestazioni fanno parte di una “giornata di azione globale per la Palestina” e chiedono la fine dello spargimento di sangue che ha ucciso 23.843 persone e ferito più di 60.317, secondo i funzionari sanitari palestinesi.

Washington

Sidney

Londra

Monaco di Baviera

Svezia

Copenaghen

Indonesia

Marsiglia

Filippine

Tokio

Germania

Londra

Dublino

Il sonno della ragione genera mostri
EUROPA

Il sonno della ragione genera mostri

Perché la Russia non ha posto il veto alla risoluzione ONU che l'Occidente ha sfruttato per attaccare gli Houthi?
RUSSIA

Perché la Russia non ha posto il veto alla risoluzione ONU che l’Occidente ha sfruttato per attaccare gli Houthi?

Natale ortodosso, Messaggio di G.A. Zyuganov, Presidente del Comitato Centrale del Partito Comunista della Federazione Russa
RUSSIA

Natale ortodosso, Messaggio di G.A. Zyuganov, Presidente del Comitato Centrale del Partito Comunista della Federazione Russa

