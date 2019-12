/ Lettera a Jeremy Corbyn di Ken Loach, Brian Eno e molti altri

A Jeremy Corbyn, deputato, leader del Partito Laburista:



Come artisti e scrittori, vorremmo ringraziarti per aver accresciuto la consapevolezza politica nel nostro paese a un livello mai visto dalla fine della seconda guerra mondiale. La tua umanità, il tuo coraggio e la tua ispirazione hanno mobilitato una nuova generazione di attivisti socialisti.

Gran parte del nostro lavoro riflette il mondo in cui viviamo e, come leader del Partito laburista, ci hai ispirato e ci hai dato energia per il futuro.I media sono stati atroci nelle recenti elezioni e, di fronte alla provocazione, ci congratuliamo con te per aver mantenuto la tua dignità e chiarezza.Non sarai mai dimenticato.



Cordiali saluti



Ken Loach – film director

Brian Eno – musician/producer

Grime 4 Corbyn

Nigel Kennedy – musician

Ken Livingstone – writer and ex-Mayor of London

Alexei Sayle – writer and comedian

A L Kennedy – writer

Michael Rosen – writer/poet

Francesca Martinez – comedian

Peter Kennard – artist

Matthew Collings – painter and art critic

Victoria Brittain – writer

Louise Christian – writer/ human rights lawyer

Habib Ahmadi – writer

Jacky Alty – glass artist

Sue Angus – artist

Tessa Angus – photographer/musician

Anthony Anaxagorou – poet

Anne Aylor – writer

Frank Barat – writer

Gerry Barnett – musician

Greta Berlin – sculptor

Heather Bird – musician

Cecily Bomberg – writer

Richard Bradbury – writer

Jezz Brown – writer

Carol Browne – writer

Emma Catnip – musician

Klaudija Cermak – writer/artist

Julia Chantrell – artist

Penny Crichton-Seager – artist

Nigel Clark – musician/former ‘Dodgy’

Frank Darnley – sculptor

Neil Devlin – writer

Annie Duarte – theatre director

Valerie Driscoll – artist

Neil Faulkner – archaeologist/writer

Odette Farrell – artist

Andrew Feinstein – writer

Nicola Field – writer

Mary Finnigan – writer

Matt Foot – writer

Owen Gallagher – poet

Donald Gardner – poet

Lindsey German – writer

Ian Graham – writer/computer scientist

Lana Grant – writer

Adrian Green – poet

Kevin Higgins – writer

Amanda Hunter – silversmith

Tansy Hoskins – writer

Robert Ilson – poet

Stuart Inman – poet/photographer/writer

Katherine Jameson – painter

Thusitha Jayasundera – actor

Pallo Jordan – writer and Minister in Mandela’s SA government

Judith Kahn – writer/musician

Ronnie Kasrils – writer and Minister in Mandela’s SA government

Penny Kealey – artist

Alice Kilroy – banner maker

Natasha Koczy – musician

Richard Kuper – writer

Simon Leibowitz – photographer/educator

Maxine Linnell – writer

Tom Loffill – painter/musician

Vanessa Lucas-Smith- musician

Lee Mark-Jones – Theatre of the Wild

Anna Mazotta – artist

Kathleen McCreery – writer/playwright/director

Susan Medina – writer

Russell Mills – artist

Nak Modak – actor

Les Monaghan – photographer

Brendan Montague – Editor, The Ecologist

Merilyn Moos – writer

Deicola Neves – musician

Maggie Nicols – musician

Mia Nisbet – fashion designer

Rebecca O’Brien – film producer

Miriam O’Donovan – director Speakeasy Sessions, Skibbereen

Matt Panesh – writer

Hekate Papadaki – writer

Jamie Perera – composer/producer

Billy Radford – artist

John Rees – writer

Selese Roche – poet

Emma Rowell – independent bookshop

Dilshini Sandhu – musician

Sabby Sagall – writer

Tim Sanders – illustrator/cartoonist

David Seeger – ceramics artist

Nabil Shaban – actor

Sarah Shore – illustrator

Angela Tapping – poet

Theresa Tomlinsion – writer

Greg Tree – musician/artist

Andy Turner – musician

Michael Walling – Border Crossings, Artistic Director

Mat Watkinson – voice artist/former DJ

Roy Weard -writer/musician

Samantha Welstead-Wood – illustrator

Richard West – AKA Mr C

Merryn Williams – poet

Ian Wilson – sound designer

John Wilton – Prof. Intern. Relations

David Wilson – writer

Jan Woolf – writer

Haifa Zangana – Iraqi writer

E molte altre persone che non sono artisti o scrittori. Come l'ingegnere Phil Smith: «Anche se non sono un artista o un poeta, vorrei ringraziare Jeremy Corbyn e questo post dice proprio tutto».